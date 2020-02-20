22 ‘Dolphin Cruise’ buses to ferry passengers from Vizag

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) has placed an order for procuring 22 Volvo buses.These buses will be operated under the name ‘Dolphin Cruise’ on select routes from Visakhapatnam, said RTC vice chairman and managing director M Pratap.

Addressing the mediapersons on Wednesday, Pratap said these buses will comply with BS-VI emission norms prescribed by the Centre. These buses will be of 14.5 metre in length and 2.59 metre in width.

Apart from that, the corporation has also decided to cover the buses with posters of important tourist and cultural destinations in the State including Araku, Konaseema, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam, he said.

Commenting on the delay in procuring 1,000 buses announced earlier, Pratap said the Supreme Court has verbally directed the RTC officials in Delhi to upgrade its bus fleet from BS-IV to BS-VI emission norms. After this, bus body manufacturers across the country have sought the SC to provide March 31 as the deadline for manufacturing the buses with BS-VI emission norms.