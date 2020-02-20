Online procedure for admission to Inter colleges soon

Home States Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: Asking educational institutions to offer quality education, Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh has warned them that violations such as collecting extra fees from students would not be tolerated. He also noted that the admission procedure in Intermediate colleges would be made online from the next academic year.

The minister, accompanied by Principal Secretary (Education) B Rajasekhar and Board of Intermediate (BOI) commissioner V Ramakrishna, convened a meeting with representatives of Inter, Degree and Engineering colleges to discuss government schemes at Siddhartha Degree College here on Wednesday.
Suresh said the state government was committed to providing quality education to all students keeping in view the vision of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan’s Reddy that poverty should not become an obstacle to getting good education. He pointed out that the earlier governments had failed in supervision and monitoring of the private schools and colleges. “Considering the severity of irregularities being reported in these institutions, the government appointed a commission and its members are conducting inspections on those violating the norms,” he added.

Highlighting the initiatives being taken up by the government towards strengthening the education sector, the minister said necessary steps were taken to continue Intermediate education in model schools. “Admission procedure in Intermediate colleges will be made online from the upcoming academic year. A commission appointed by the government has observed that education was treated as a business in the state and limited to some sections,” he said.

The minister further said that around 4.7 lakh families benefited from the Amma Vodi scheme.

