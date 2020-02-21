Home States Andhra Pradesh

Continuation of a few projects cleared for re-tendering sought

Regarding the projects which needed further examination, the Water Resources department was asked to send project-wise files.

The works of the remaining projects, which have been cleared for continuation, have resumed.

By Jayanth P
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State Water Resources department has submitted a list of projects, which were reviewed by the Finance department and cleared for re-tendering, to the government once again proposing that green signal be given for the continuation of their execution instead of going for tenders afresh.

After the government decided to review all the engineering projects with less than 25 per cent financial progress, and cancel those which were sanctioned before April 31, 2019, but not grounded, in May last year, the Finance department reviewed 37 projects with an estimated worth of `10,000 crore across the 13 districts in October.

After a series of deliberations last year, in the first spell, it cleared 14 for continuation (category A) and 13 for re-tendering (category B) in January.

The remaining 10 projects were categorised as those which require further examination by the government (category D). Category C meant closure of the agreement on mutual consent basis, but no project made a cut to it. While the works of the projects cleared have been resumed and work for re-tendering of most projects has happened, the department has sent a list of a few projects of category B for reconsideration.

“In the first spell of clearance done last month, 13 projects were cleared for re-tendering. But, Chief Engineers concerned of a few projects wrote to the department stating that they be cleared for continuation as mobilisation of machinery and other purchases were made by the contractors. The proposal is pending with the Finance department, which is examining it,” said a senior official from the Water Resources department.

Regarding the projects which needed further examination, the Water Resources department was asked to send project-wise files. Those cleared have been included in priority list of the Water Resources department, as per necessity, for execution, the official added.

Note the point

37 projects with an estimated worth of Rs 10,000 cr across

13 districts were reviewed by the Finance dept in May last year

14 projects were cleared for continuation (category A)

13 for re-tendering (Category B) in January

10 projects were categorised as those which require further examination (category D)

Category C meant closure of the agreement on mutual consent basis, but no project made a cut to it

Comments

