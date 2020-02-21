Home States Andhra Pradesh

Four persons killed as tractor turns turtle in Andhra Pradesh

Tenali DSP K Srilakshi rushed to spot and Tsunduru police shifted the injured to TGH for treatment. The dead bodies were shifted to TGH for post-mortem.

Published: 21st February 2020 10:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st February 2020 10:35 AM   |  A+A-

Two children died while undergoing treatment at the Tenali Government Hospital (TGH).

Two children died while undergoing treatment at the Tenali Government Hospital (TGH).

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: In a road accident, four people, including two children were killed when a tractor turned turtle as its driver lost control when a dashing motorcycle hit the tractor from behind at a deep curve in China Parimi of Tsundur Mandal in Guntur district on Thursday evening.

According to locals, the people of Ambedkar Colony in China Parimi village went to Chinaravuru in Tenali Mandal to attend a marriage and they were returning in the tractor after the marriage function when the driver lost control and fell in a roadside pit resulting in instant death of two women, who were among the 25 persons travelling in the tractor. Two children died while undergoing treatment at the Tenali Government Hospital (TGH).

The police said Unnam Padmavati, 32, and P Anamma, 42, died on the spot due to severe head and body injuries. Nine-year-old boy Daggubati Harshavardhan and seven-year-old Kothapalli Akhil died while undergoing treatment at the TGH.

Tenali DSP K Srilakshi rushed to spot and Tsunduru police shifted the injured to TGH for treatment. The dead bodies were shifted to TGH for post-mortem.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh Accidents
India Matters
US President Donald Trump shakes hands with PM Narendra Modi during the 'Howdy Modi' event. (File | AP)
PM Modi to take up H1B visa, civil nuke ties with President Trump
Co-authored by the German duo, 'The Communist Manifesto', largely regarded as the holy book for left-leaning political movements across the globe, was quoted at the Academy Awards on February 9, 2020, by Julia Reichert while receiving her Oscar. “We belie
172 years of  'Communist Manifesto': 10 quotes from the masterpiece 
Veteran left-arm spinner Pragyan Ojha. (File photo| PTI)
Veteran left-arm spinner Pragyan Ojha retires from international cricket
Youths feeding cake to the bull 'Raja' bull . (Photo | EPS)
Belagavi farmers cut cake and celebrate birthday of lucky bull 'friend' 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A girl sitting with a 'Kashmir Mukti, Dalit Mukti' placard arrested by police at the Town Hall, Bengaluru. (Photo| Pandarinath B, EPS)
Woman detained in Bengaluru for holding 'Kashmir Mukti, Dalit Mukti' placard
The 9-year-old boy, who wanted 'someone to murder him' after being bullied in school for dwarfism. ( Video Screengrab)
Bullied 9-year-old boy asks mother for death; Hugh Jackman and other stars lend support on video
Gallery
Wrist spinner Poonam Yadav returned with a four-wicket haul as India outwitted Australia by 17 runs in the opening match to make a resounding start to the Women's T20 World Cup. (Photo | AP)
India upset Australia by 17 runs in Women's T20 World Cup opener
Co-authored by the German duo, 'The Communist Manifesto', largely regarded as the holy book for left-leaning political movements across the globe, was quoted at the Academy Awards on February 9, 2020, by Julia Reichert while receiving her Oscar. “We belie
172 years of  'The Communist Manifesto': 10 quotes from the Marx-Engels masterpiece 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp