Four persons killed as tractor turns turtle in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: In a road accident, four people, including two children were killed when a tractor turned turtle as its driver lost control when a dashing motorcycle hit the tractor from behind at a deep curve in China Parimi of Tsundur Mandal in Guntur district on Thursday evening.

According to locals, the people of Ambedkar Colony in China Parimi village went to Chinaravuru in Tenali Mandal to attend a marriage and they were returning in the tractor after the marriage function when the driver lost control and fell in a roadside pit resulting in instant death of two women, who were among the 25 persons travelling in the tractor. Two children died while undergoing treatment at the Tenali Government Hospital (TGH).

The police said Unnam Padmavati, 32, and P Anamma, 42, died on the spot due to severe head and body injuries. Nine-year-old boy Daggubati Harshavardhan and seven-year-old Kothapalli Akhil died while undergoing treatment at the TGH.

Tenali DSP K Srilakshi rushed to spot and Tsunduru police shifted the injured to TGH for treatment. The dead bodies were shifted to TGH for post-mortem.