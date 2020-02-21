Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan donates Rs one crore to Central Sainik Board

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan donated Rs 1 crore for the welfare of the families of the armed personnel and handed over a demand draft to officials of Central Sainik Board in New Delhi on Thursday.

On the occasion of Armed Forces Flag Day, the actor-politician had announced to donate Rs 1 crore and during his Delhi visit on Thursday, he handed over the demand draft for the amount. Brigadier Mrigendra Kumar of Central Sainik Board presented a special medal and a memento to Pawan Kalyan on behalf of the Central Sainik Board.

Speaking on the occasion, Pawan called upon the people to come forward to extend support to the families of Army personnel who were fighting for the nation. He requested Jana Sainiks, fans and people who love the country to extend their help to Sainik Board as a responsibility.

“It as an honour to visit the Central Sainik Board. My maternal grandfather and some of my relatives have served in the Army. I am very much aware of the challenges the soldiers are facing while serving the nation and after their retirement. The Sainik Board is serving them. It’s my responsibility to extend support to the families of soldiers as a citizen of the country,” he said.