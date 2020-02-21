Panel seeks fresh agitation for granting Special Category Status to Andhra Pradesh

Home States Andhra Pradesh

The leaders alleged that the Telugu Desam Party regime failed to get SCS for AP though former CM N Chandrababu Naidu toured Delhi 29 times and as per his own claims 'many times'.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

GUNTUR: The Pratiyeka Atmagourava Porata Committee demanded that the State government appoint akhilapaksham (all party team) to intensify fight to get Special Category Status (SCS) for the residuary AP State.

The committee conducted a roundtable meeting with political parties and organisations at Guntur on Thursday asserting the need to put pressure on the Central government to grant SCS to AP through all party team.

But the new government of YSRC mentioned on several occasions that they would pursue the SCS case, but they were not putting any pressure on the BJP-led Union government.

CPI State Secretary K Ramakrishna alleged that YSRC government had failed to demand SCS for AP though they had 22 MPs in the Parliament. He lamented that the BJP leaders had mentioned on many occasions that SCS was a closed chapter and therefore the political and peoples’ organisations together must raise their voice.

MLC KS Lakshman Rao demanded that the political parties, including YSRC leaders should come forward to put pressure on the Union government. He said that the leaders should create awareness among the students about the benefits of granting the SCS to AP State.

Congress party State vice-president MLA Sk Mastan Vali, committee vice-chairman Dr T Seva Kumar, convenor Avadanula Hari, CPM secretary P Rama Rao, Konda Siva Ramireddy and others participated in the meeting.

