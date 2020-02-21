Spread Vedic knowledge: Andhra Pradesh Governor

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Governor and Chancellor of Sri Venkateswara Vedic University Biswabhusan Harichandan called upon the Vedic students to decipher the knowledge and information gained in the varsity for the benefit of society.

Addressing the students at the 5th Convocation of SV Vedic University here on Thursday, the Governor said that Vedas were recognised as the most ancient scriptures in the world.



“Everything is derived from Vedas and we all should be proud of our tradition and nation,” he said amidst applause from the audience. The Governor lauded the efforts of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) in promoting Vedas and imparting Vedic education.

He also appealed to the students to play an active role in protecting mother earth from ecological imbalance. He recalled the commendable efforts of former Governor of the erstwhile united Andhra Pradesh late Sri Rameshwar Thakur in developing SV Vedic University. He also congratulated the stalwarts, who were conferred with an honorary doctorate, and students who excelled in their studies.



Union Minister of State for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Pratap Chandra Sarangi, after receiving the Vachaspati award, said that Sanskrit is Pride of India. “Vedas preach integrity of entire humanity,” he stated. Chaganti Prakash Rao Sarma was also conferred with Vachaspati award.