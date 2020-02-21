Home States Andhra Pradesh

‘Viveka case probe will be over in two months’

The AG said while all the petitioners were making wild allegations, the state police stood neutral and continued the case investigation with sincerity.

Published: 21st February 2020 10:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st February 2020 10:13 AM

Former minister YS Vivekananda Reddy.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Submitting the details of the investigation in the murder case of former minister YS Vivekananda Reddy in a sealed cover to the AP High Court, the state government on Thursday said that the State police were close to concluding the investigation in about two months.  Under such circumstances, it opined that there was no need for the CBI investigation.

He said as many as 1,461 suspects, seven gangs, 31 high profile offenders and gangs of hired assassins were examined.  “Due to the lack of concrete evidence, the police have to rely on forensic evidence, NARCO test and brain mapping,” the AG said.

Stating that the subjective anxiety and self-serving pleas of the petitioners cannot be the ground for disbelieving the State police, the AG said the case investigation would be concluded in two months.  
“Vague pleadings and unsubstantiated contentions cannot form the basis for transferring the case to the CBI,” he argued.

According to the AG, the first two writ petitions were filed by Sowbhagyamma and YS Jagan Mohan Reddy because the former CM (N Chandrababu Naidu) openly indicated the line of investigation and conclusions to the police. “Such circumstances do not exist now.  The manner in which the State addressed the writ petitions indicates that it is objective,” he said.

