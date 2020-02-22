Home States Andhra Pradesh

APERC to strengthen power sector

For representational purpose (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Emphasising on the need to develop a progressive approach for improving power sector and consumer relations, the AP Electricity Regulatory Commission (APERC) has proposed a six-point formula to make the state power sector efficient, resilient and financially strong in addition to ensuring transparency and accountability in the system.

To achieve the same, the commission has decided conduct fortnightly reviews to monitor the development and progress of the sector and extend necessary help, besides scrutinising power purchase agreements for savings.

According to a statement from the AP State Energy Conservation Mission on Friday, chairman of APERC justice CV Nagarjuna Reddy reviewed the effective implementation of tariff order 2020-21 and asked the officials to give high priority to views of all stakeholders, especially general consumers while taking policy decisions and delivery of services.

The decision of APERC to levy energy charges based on consumption of billing month against the method of levying charges based on the consumption during the previous financial year would benefit almost 99 per cent of total 1.45 crore consumers in the State, he noted.

“This can be seen as a good beginning. We also gave importance to safeguard interests of consumers and utilities as well. We also took constructive steps to protect the rights of farmers,” he said.

However, the commission has decided to lay more focus on improving efficiency of power sector and make every effort towards the sole objective of ensuring affordable and reliable power supply (24x7 supply), high quality services to consumers and strengthening sector.

For this, the commission is proposing a six-point formula of increasing transparency and accountability, improving quality and efficiency, promoting efficient new technologies, reduction of transmission and distribution losses and supplying cost-effective and quality power etc.

“The utilities should focus on becoming more financially viable without giving inconvenience to consumers,” the chairman said.

He noted that the commission would scrutinise the power purchases till date and strive to ensure savings. He appreciated the government to achieve cost-effective power in the State, saving Rs 500 crore in power purchases recently.

Government appoints new members

The State government has appointed P Raja Gopal Reddy and Thakur Rama Singh as members of the Andhra Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission (APERC). 

According to the order (MS 6) issued by Energy secretary Nagulapalli Srikant on Friday, the members were appointed for a term of five years from they assume charges or till they attain the age of 70, whichever is earlier.

The appointments have been made after the three-membered selection committee, constituted by the department in December last, suggested a panel of names.

