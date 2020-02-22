Coronavirus outbreak: 81 persons under house observation in Visakhapatnam

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: As many as 81 persons, who returned from China to the city since January 15, are under house observation, according to District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) S Tirupati Rao.

He said on Friday that they include 16 young engineers from Wuhan. He said most of their quarantine period of 28 days will end in four to five days.

He said two girls admitted to isolation ward at the Chest hospital tested negative for coronavirus. Both of them arrived from China recently.

Test reports of one of the two girls, a medical student, tested negative and has since been discharged. As per her blood test reports received on Thursday night, the other girl, a house surgeon, has tested positive for swine flu and accordingly treatment has been started.

Nodal officer for coronavirus, Vizag, Pardhasaradhi said all those under house observation are normal. However, they were advised all precautions till their quarantine period ended.

Pardharsadhi said since January 26, as many as 5,000 international passengers who arrived at the airport were screened at the help desk.

He also said Gangavaram Port and Visakhapatnam Port are also screening the crew of foreign vessels.

He said an awareness workshop was held for all hospitals, nodal officers and staff at help desk with regard to precautions to be taken to deal with the positive cases and also discuss and plug if there are any lapses in this regard.