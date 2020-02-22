Make rules uniform for every poll, demands TDP

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Opposing the ordinance promulgated by the State government to disqualify and award prison term to those found guilty of alluring voters in local body elections, AP Panchayat Raj Chamber president and TDP MLC YVB Rajendra Prasad demanded that the same rule be applied for all elections.

“The government should consult the Centre on the imposition of same rules for elections of MLAs and MPs,” he said. Rajendra Prasad said there was no problem with reduction in days for completion of the local bodies elections.

“However, we fear that the ruling party may target the candidates or elected representatives from opposition parties and disqualify them by creating false evidences and misusing the Act.”

“One cannot contest for sarpanch posts if he has more than two children, whereas no such rule exists for MLA/MP elections,” he pointed out.