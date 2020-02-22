Home States Andhra Pradesh

No forceful land pooling in Vizag: Collector

The Collector said beneficiaries were being identified during door-to-door survey conducted by village and ward volunteers.

Published: 22nd February 2020 12:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2020 12:23 PM   |  A+A-

District collector Vinay Chand showing a copy of land pooling ownership certificate in Visakhapatnam on Friday.

District collector Vinay Chand showing a copy of land pooling ownership certificate in Visakhapatnam on Friday. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Land pooling was going on transparently and not even an inch of land was being acquired forcibly from farmers in the Visakhapatnam district, District Collector V Vinay Chand said.

Addressing media persons here on Friday, the Collector said land pooling was taken up to distribute house sites to the landless poor on Ugadi on March 25 as part of the State government’s flagship programme.

He said unlike Amaravati, government land was being pooled in a transparent manner under the land pooling scheme in the district.

He said the government has sanctioned Rs 1,300 crore for land pooling and compensation was being paid immediately to the farmers.

He said under survey number 141/1 in Pinagadi village, there is no private land. Besides, they were not violating Supreme Court guidelines with regard to water bodies during land pooling, he said. Wakf and endowment lands were also not being acquired, the Collector added.

As many as 2,50,534 beneficiaries were identified in the district, of them 1,77,961 are in Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation area.

In rural areas, including Vizag Agency, 65,838 beneficiaries were identified and for them 1590.11 acres of land is required.

He said 1368.89 acres of government land has already been acquired. In addition, 168.53 acres of assigned land was acquired. Only 51.62 acres of patta land was acquired for which Rs 21.15 crore was paid.

Vinay Chand said it was proposed to develop 831 layouts under the scheme, of them 451 were being developed under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme.

While 380 layouts were being developed by the housing department, development of 476 layouts has been already completed and the remaining will be developed by March 10.

In Paderu only government land was being given to tribals; plenty of government is available there.

The Collector said beneficiaries were being identified during door-to-door survey conducted by village and ward volunteers.

In 59 villages, 6,116.50 acres has been identified for land pooling and it was divided into 58 blocks. The farmers have already given consent letters for 4,848.88 acres of land in 40 blocks.

He said the entire proceedings of Grama Sabhas held for land pooling has been videographed. There was no forceful acquisition, he confirmed.

He said 25,195 beneficiaries were found eligible for houses under Andhra Pradesh Township And Infrastructure Development Corporation.

Remaining 1,52,000 beneficiaries will be given house site pattas. He said it was estimated that 1,300 acres of land would be required to give developed plots to the farmers.

He said Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority, which will develop the layouts, will get 950 acres as part of its 15 per cent share towards development of land.

The Collector said the VMRDA would monetise the land and use it for development projects.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Visakhapatnam Andhra Pradesh V Vinay Chand
India Matters
For representational purposes
3500-tonne gold mine found in UP, five times bigger than India's reserve
Mohd Zuwail and Nazeerul Islam showing the notices served by UIDAI
Rohingyas in Telangana ready to surrender 'fake' Aadhaar cards
Blurring religious lines: Muslim lawyer keeps ‘soul of Kashi’ alive
New Zealand's Trent Boult fields off his own bowling from India's Rishabh Pant during the first Test in Wellington. (Photo | AP)
Wellington Test: Kiwis bundle out India for 165, hosts 17/0 at lunch on day 2 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Anti-CAA and NRC protest new freedom movement of India: Medha Patkar
President Donald Trump with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo | AP)
Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia not invited for Melania Trump's event in Delhi school
Gallery
'Martin Luther King is the perfect hero who preached non-violence and love, and Malcolm X the perfect villain who served as his violent counterpart, preaching hate and militancy', writes scholar and human rights activist Imam Omar Suleiman. The US rights
Malcolm X assassination anniversary: 10 quotes to tell why the firebrand civil rights activist is still relevant | Racism, Nationalism and more...
Maha Shivaratri is an annual Hindu festival celebrated in honour of Lord Shiva. (Photo | EPS/Nagaraja Gadekal)
Maha Shivaratri: Take a look at how devotees across India are celebrating by pulling an all-nighter!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp