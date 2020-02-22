No parking fee policy in Visakhapatnam from February 24

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation has issued orders to issue new guidelines for collection of parking fee by various commercial establishments in the city.

According to it, parking is free for vehicles for duration of less than 30 minutes in malls, multiplexes and cinema halls.

In case the time exceeds 30 minutes, the parking is free if the visitors purchase any time or have movie tickets.

The order read that the parking is free if the amount purchased in the shopping mall is higher than parking charge if the parking time exceeds an hour.

GVMC Commissioner G Srijana in a statement said the no parking fee policy is applicable to all commercial establishments.