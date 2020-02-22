Six booked for obstructing MLA Roja’s car

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Police have registered cases against six persons for obstructing Nagari legislator RK Roja’s vehicle in Thullur village on Friday.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Y Srinivasa Rao said the police have identified six persons belonging to Thullur village.

When the villagers learnt that Roja was on her way to Vijayawada after attending a seminar at SRM University, they allegedly stopped her car and tried to attack her.

“Following a complaint, a case has been registered and we have taken the accused into custody,” the DSP said. Rao also said another case was registered against the agitators for attacking a on duty police constable in Mandadam village.