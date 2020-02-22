TDP swindled Rs 900 crore public money during its  regime: Dharmana Krishna Das

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: Roads and Buildings Minister Dharmana Krishna Das on Friday said they would order an inquiry into the alleged involvement of former Labour Minister and Tekkali MLA Kinjarapu Atchannaidu in the ESI scam.

In a release from the camp office at Mabugam, he said the State government would take action on the former minister if the charges were proved.

How could he recommend contracts based on nomination rather than floating tenders for the procurement of medicines and medical equipment? Krishna Das questioned.

He said for the procurement of material or anything costing more than `5 lakh, the government must invite tenders, but this procedure was ignored. The TDP leaders had swindled about `900 crore of public money during their regime, he said. Krishna Das also said they had procured the medicines from unauthorised companies.