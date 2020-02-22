Two killed, four injured as truck rams bullock cart in Andhra Pradesh's Guntur

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Two persons were killed and four others were injured in a road accident when a truck rammed a prabha on National Highway 16 at Timmapuram village of Edlapadu mandal in Guntur district on Friday.

The locals of Pedagottipadu were on their way to Kotappakonda Tirunallu with a prabha on a bullock cart when the speeding truck hit the Prabha.

According to police, Nimmagadda Koteswara Rao, 65, died on the spot and Konduri Sivaji died while he was being shifted to Guntur hospital. The police shifted the injured to Chilakaluripet area hospital.

MLA Vidadala Rajani rushed to the spot and assured to help the victim families. She contacted the doctors over phone and directed them to provide medical care to the injured.