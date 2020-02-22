YSRC MLA car vandalised, husband, relative injured

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: YSRC Chilakaluripet MLA Vidadala Rajani’s husband and brother-in-law suffered minor injuries after they were attacked by miscreants with sticks and stones at Kattubadipalem in Guntur district on Friday.

Kumar Swamy, the MLA’s husband, and Gopinath were returning from Kottapakonda in the MLA’s car when they stopped by the miscreants who reportedly thought that Rajani was in the vehicle. They, however, managed to escape with some help, but the car was vandalised.

They alleged the attackers were Telugu Desam supporters as the latter, who were speaking in favour of former minister Prathipati Pulla Rao, said they would not “permit YSRC leaders to tour the Chilakaluripet Assembly segment.” Rajani lodged a complaint in Chilakaluripet police station and stated that her car was completely damaged during the attack.

Speaking to the media later, the MLAs brother-in-law alleged TDP activists, who were more than 200 in number, from Maddirala, Kammavaripalem and Kattubadivaripalem staged an attack on them when they were returning from Kotappakonda. “They (the attackers) threatened us for contesting against former minister Prathipati Pulla Rao.” Gopinath and a few others also lodged a complaint against nine persons at Chilakaluripet police station, and stated he and his brother managed to evade the mob ‘that attacked them with an intent to kill.’

Meanwhile, Guntur in-charge Minister and Minister for Housing Ch Sri Ranganadha Raju condemned the attack and said strict action would be taken against the attackers after thorough investigation.