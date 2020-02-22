Home States Andhra Pradesh

YSRC union demands Atchannaidu’s arrest

Citing the Vigilance and Enforcement report, he said excess amounts quoted in the purchase of drugs, medicines, surgical equipment, lab kits, furniture must have gone to the pocket of Atchannaidu.

Published: 22nd February 2020 12:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2020 04:05 PM   |  A+A-

K Atchannaidu

K Atchannaidu (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Lambasting TDP senior leader K Atchannaidu for his involvement in multi-crore ESI scam, YSRC Trade Union (YSRTUC) state president P Goutham Reddy demanded the arrest of the former minister and recovery of Rs 150 crore looted from ESI.

Speaking to mediapersons on Friday, he said Atchannaidu had admitted that they did what was done in Telangana and everyone knows ESI scam took place in Telangana, which only means, the former minister had admitted that they too have resorted to the scam.

“Only his arrest and subsequent investigation can throw light on the real facts and extent of the scam. It is a shame, that a senior leader in an important post has resorted to looting the hard-earned money of the employees and labourers,” he said.

“Since the beginning, we have been complaining against him and stating that he is acting against the interests of the workers. 

"When Jagan Mohan Reddy became Chief Minister, he directed Vigilance and Enforcement to probe the irregularities and such a large scam came to light,” he said.

YSRC leader also acused the TDP leader of diverting Rs 300 crore from the Welfare Insurance Fund to the Pasupu Kumkuma Scheme implemented by the TDP just before the elections. 

He also claimed that three companies — Legend, Event and Omni — belong to the same person.

Gowtham Reddy also demanded action against the directors and others involved in the scam and demanded that TDP leader explain how can he ask the officials to circumvent the laid down guidelines.

