Bengaluru man held for posting vulgar comments on Andhra deputy CM

By Express News Service

VIZIANAGARAM: A man was arrested for posting vulgar comments in the social media on Deputy Chief Minister and Tribal Welfare Minister Pushpa Srivani in Bengaluru a few days ago.

The police team brought the accused to Parvatipuram for investigation on Saturday.

Giving details to the media at the circle office, Parvatipuram ASP Sumit Garud said the accused has been identified as Jyoti Venkateswara Rao, working in a hotel at the IT hub in Bengaluru. He hails from Kavali in Nellore district. He posted the comments on Srivani in the social media on June 11, 2019. upon seeing the somments, the Deputy CM filed a complaint with Chinnamerangi police station on October 20, 2019. A case was filed under Sections 292, 500, 505, 509, 354A of the IPC and also Section 67A of the IT Act. He also said as part of investigation they wrote to the Google and Facebook officials seeking information about the accused. After obtaining it, a police team from Vizianagaram district nabbed the accused in Bengaluru. The senior police officer also said they would produce the accused in the court in Bengaluru soon.