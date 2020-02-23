Home States Andhra Pradesh

Bengaluru man held for posting vulgar comments on Andhra deputy CM

A man was arrested for posting vulgar comments in the social media on Deputy Chief Minister andf Tribal Welfare Minister Pushpa Srivani in Bengaluru a few days ago. 

Published: 23rd February 2020 10:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2020 10:40 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIZIANAGARAM:  A man was arrested for posting vulgar comments in the social media on Deputy Chief Minister and Tribal Welfare Minister Pushpa Srivani in Bengaluru a few days ago.  

The police team brought the accused to Parvatipuram for investigation on Saturday.

Giving details to the media at the circle office, Parvatipuram ASP Sumit Garud said the accused has been identified as Jyoti Venkateswara Rao, working in a hotel at the IT hub in Bengaluru. He hails from Kavali in Nellore district. He posted the comments on Srivani in the social media on June 11, 2019. upon seeing the somments, the Deputy CM filed a complaint with Chinnamerangi police station on October 20, 2019.  A case was filed under Sections 292, 500, 505, 509, 354A of the IPC and also Section 67A of the IT Act. He also said as part of investigation they wrote to the Google and Facebook officials seeking  information about the accused. After obtaining it, a police team from Vizianagaram district nabbed the accused in Bengaluru. The senior police officer also said they would produce the accused in the court in Bengaluru soon. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
For representational purposes
3500-tonne gold mine found in UP, five times bigger than India's reserve
Mohd Zuwail and Nazeerul Islam showing the notices served by UIDAI
Rohingyas in Telangana ready to surrender 'fake' Aadhaar cards
Blurring religious lines: Muslim lawyer keeps ‘soul of Kashi’ alive
New Zealand's Trent Boult fields off his own bowling from India's Rishabh Pant during the first Test in Wellington. (Photo | AP)
Wellington Test: Kiwis bundle out India for 165, hosts 17/0 at lunch on day 2 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Anti-CAA and NRC protest new freedom movement of India: Medha Patkar
President Donald Trump with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo | AP)
Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia not invited for Melania Trump's event in Delhi school
Gallery
'Martin Luther King is the perfect hero who preached non-violence and love, and Malcolm X the perfect villain who served as his violent counterpart, preaching hate and militancy', writes scholar and human rights activist Imam Omar Suleiman. The US rights
Malcolm X assassination anniversary: 10 quotes to tell why the firebrand civil rights activist is still relevant | Racism, Nationalism and more...
Maha Shivaratri is an annual Hindu festival celebrated in honour of Lord Shiva. (Photo | EPS/Nagaraja Gadekal)
Maha Shivaratri: Take a look at how devotees across India are celebrating by pulling an all-nighter!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp