SIT head Raghuram Reddy not new to handling high-profile cases

VIJAYAWADA: Deputy Inspector General of Police (Intelligence) Kolli Raghuram Reddy, who was entrusted with a herculean task of investigating the irregularities committed during the previous Telugu Desam regime, is not new to handling such controversial and sensitive cases in his career.

Raghuram Reddy had earlier investigated important cases like ‘Amway’ fraud in which the company had cheated its customers by violating the Prize Chits and Money Circulation Schemes (Banning) Act and arrested its chairman and chief executive officer (CEO) William S Pinckney in 2014 when he was Superintendent of Police of Kurnool district. He also handled the Abhaya Gold chit fund scam.

Responding to a complaint alleging financial irregularities in Amway’s operations, Raghuram Reddy had arrested Pinckney in Gurgaon.

The 2006 batch IPS officer was first posted as Assault Commander of Greyhounds (Hyderabad) and was immediately asked to take charge as Bhadrachalam Additional SP. Later, he held positions such as Officer on Special Duty at Narsipatnam. After the State bifurcation, Raghuram Reddy was transferred to West Godavari district in 2014 and later promoted to Group Greyhounds, where he served two years. In 2017, he was posted as Assistant Director of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy (SVPNPA) based on his request for Central deputation. After the YSRC came to power in the State, Raghuram Reddy returned to his parent cadre and subsequently posted as SP (Intelligence) in September last and later he was promoted to DIG rank.

Role of the SIT

The SIT will investigate “insider trading” of land committed by several individuals having prior knowledge of location of the new capital and alleged manipulation of boundaries of the capital under Land Pooling for monetary gains through appreciation of land value