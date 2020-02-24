Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh first in using pesticides, second in farmer suicides

He said the manch opposed the English medium of teaching introduced by the State government.

Published: 24th February 2020 08:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2020 08:30 AM   |  A+A-

A farmer spraying pesticides on three-month-old paddy crop at Annaswamypalle near Renigunta.

A farmer spraying pesticides on three-month-old paddy crop at Annaswamypalle near Renigunta. (Photo | Madhav K, EPS)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM:   Andhra Pradesh ranks first in using insecticides and fertilisers in the country, second in farmer suicides and seventh in farmers’ incomes, Swadeshi Jagaran Manch south zone youth leader Mrupilla Abhilash said. 

Addressing a media conference on Sunday, he said organic farming is the only way to improve the financial condition of farmers. The Manch had suggested some solutions for organic farming and protection of Telugu language at a State-wide meeting held on February 15 and 16. 

He said the manch opposed the English medium of teaching introduced by the State government. He wanted the government to follow the Constitution and provide primary education in Telugu, as per Article 350 of the Constitution. 

Criticising the State government, Abhilash said, “If the former government had only thrown the State into debts, the ruling government was misusing public money by introducing welfare schemes as per their whims and fancies,” he asked the government to withdraw all the ‘defective’ financial policies. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh pesticides farmer suicides
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Trump, Obama, Bush and more: Who are the 7 US Presidents who visited India?
Sunni Board chairman Zufar Farooqui. (Photo | ANI)
Sunni Board to build mosque, hospital on five-acre Ayodhya site
For representational purposes
New tax regime to costlier foreign tours: Four changes that kick in from April 1
More than 20,000 people now come for follow-up at Cachar Cancer Hospital
This Chennai doctor, a Padmashri, moved to Assam 13 years to save patients

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kovai Jallikattu: 900 bulls, 600 tamers enthrals spectators at Chettipalayam
Trump gets Modi-fied in India: POTUS spins charkha at Sabarmati ashram
Gallery
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump upon their arrival at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad Monday. (Photo | PTI)
India says 'Namaste Trump' as US Prez lands on Modi turf
According to a recent study by social media marketing firm Opendorse, Virat Kohli is the fifth most valuable athlete on Twitter. Check out the top five and their earning per tweet.
Virat Kohli to Cristiano Ronaldo: Check out how many crores these 'valuable athletes' earn per tweet
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp