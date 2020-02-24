Andhra Pradesh first in using pesticides, second in farmer suicides

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Andhra Pradesh ranks first in using insecticides and fertilisers in the country, second in farmer suicides and seventh in farmers’ incomes, Swadeshi Jagaran Manch south zone youth leader Mrupilla Abhilash said.

Addressing a media conference on Sunday, he said organic farming is the only way to improve the financial condition of farmers. The Manch had suggested some solutions for organic farming and protection of Telugu language at a State-wide meeting held on February 15 and 16.

He said the manch opposed the English medium of teaching introduced by the State government. He wanted the government to follow the Constitution and provide primary education in Telugu, as per Article 350 of the Constitution.

Criticising the State government, Abhilash said, “If the former government had only thrown the State into debts, the ruling government was misusing public money by introducing welfare schemes as per their whims and fancies,” he asked the government to withdraw all the ‘defective’ financial policies.