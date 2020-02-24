Home States Andhra Pradesh

Army jawan accused of sexual assault found dead on rail track in Andhra Pradesh

The army jawan who opened fire on his beau’s mother in Nadimpalle of Cherupalle on Saturday, has allegedly committed suicide.

Published: 24th February 2020 08:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2020 08:23 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder,suicide, die, dead

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The army jawan who opened fire on his beau’s mother in Nadimpalle of Cherupalle on Saturday, has allegedly committed suicide. He shot the woman with a country gun to take revenge as the latter had lodged a police complaint accusing him of sexually harassing her daughter, and fled.  

Special police teams, which were formed to nab 25-year-old Y Balaji, found him on a railway track at Padavadlapudi near Krishna Canal Junction on Saturday afternoon. As the General Railway Police personnel were not able to identify the body, the same was informed to media and his photos were published. 

Balaji’s parents  Achaiah and Sita Mahalakshmi went to the Tenali government hospital mortuary and identified the body on Sunday. SI G Venkatadri suspected that he might have committed suicide by jumping in front of a running train. The police have launched an inquiry into the same.  The woman, who was shot at, escaped any major injury as the bullet only scratched her ear. Balaji, who hailed from Nallabothuvaripalem of Karlapalem, was reportedly deployed in Jammu and Kashmir. 

Suicide: Helpline
OneLife: 78930-78930
Roshni, Hyderabad-based NGO: 040-66202000

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh army jawan
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Trump, Obama, Bush and more: Who are the 7 US Presidents who visited India?
Sunni Board chairman Zufar Farooqui. (Photo | ANI)
Sunni Board to build mosque, hospital on five-acre Ayodhya site
For representational purposes
New tax regime to costlier foreign tours: Four changes that kick in from April 1
More than 20,000 people now come for follow-up at Cachar Cancer Hospital
This Chennai doctor, a Padmashri, moved to Assam 13 years to save patients

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kovai Jallikattu: 900 bulls, 600 tamers enthrals spectators at Chettipalayam
Trump gets Modi-fied in India: POTUS spins charkha at Sabarmati ashram
Gallery
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump upon their arrival at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad Monday. (Photo | PTI)
India says 'Namaste Trump' as US Prez lands on Modi turf
According to a recent study by social media marketing firm Opendorse, Virat Kohli is the fifth most valuable athlete on Twitter. Check out the top five and their earning per tweet.
Virat Kohli to Cristiano Ronaldo: Check out how many crores these 'valuable athletes' earn per tweet
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp