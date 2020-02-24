Army jawan accused of sexual assault found dead on rail track in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The army jawan who opened fire on his beau’s mother in Nadimpalle of Cherupalle on Saturday, has allegedly committed suicide. He shot the woman with a country gun to take revenge as the latter had lodged a police complaint accusing him of sexually harassing her daughter, and fled.

Special police teams, which were formed to nab 25-year-old Y Balaji, found him on a railway track at Padavadlapudi near Krishna Canal Junction on Saturday afternoon. As the General Railway Police personnel were not able to identify the body, the same was informed to media and his photos were published.

Balaji’s parents Achaiah and Sita Mahalakshmi went to the Tenali government hospital mortuary and identified the body on Sunday. SI G Venkatadri suspected that he might have committed suicide by jumping in front of a running train. The police have launched an inquiry into the same. The woman, who was shot at, escaped any major injury as the bullet only scratched her ear. Balaji, who hailed from Nallabothuvaripalem of Karlapalem, was reportedly deployed in Jammu and Kashmir.

Suicide: Helpline

OneLife: 78930-78930

Roshni, Hyderabad-based NGO: 040-66202000