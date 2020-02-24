Home States Andhra Pradesh

IAL condemns suppression of protests by States

The IAL condemned action taken by State governments in dealing with persons criticising any government move.

Published: 24th February 2020 07:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2020 07:45 AM   |  A+A-

IAL president Rajinder Singh Cheema at the conference on Sunday.

IAL president Rajinder Singh Cheema at the conference on Sunday. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Judges and lawyers who took part in the 10th National Conference of Indian Association of Lawyers (IAL) here on Sunday, submitted a resolution to the central government on the ongoing protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR).

Addressing the gathering on the second day of the three-day meet, Supreme Court senior advocate and IAL president Rajinder Singh Cheema said, “The resolution focuses on five major contemporary issues prevailing in the society. The issues include the enactment of the CAA, the NRC and the NPR, the ongoing peaceful agitation against them and that the governments shall not suppress these agitations.”  

The IAL condemned action taken by State governments in dealing with persons criticising any government move. IAL, through the resolution, demanded stipend and financial assistance along with health insurance for young advocates and law students. It will also work for economic equality in the society and call on all like-minded people to support the IAL in this regard.When asked if the IAL will discuss the issue of capital shifting, Cheema said the body will act only if asked or when needed. This is the first time in Andhra Pradesh that the IAL has conducted such a conference, which will conclude on Monday.

Resolution submitted to Central government
IAL submitted a resolution to the Central government on the ongoing protests against the CAA, NRC and NPR, and the ongoing peaceful agitation against them. It condemned the action taken by the State governments on people opposing government decisions

