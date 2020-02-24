Home States Andhra Pradesh

Promote use of mother tongue, says Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu

Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu urged the Centre and State governments to promote the use of mother tongue in administration. “

Published: 24th February 2020 08:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2020 08:11 AM   |  A+A-

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu at Andhra Vidyabhi Vardhani Educational Institutions, in Warangal on Sunday.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu at Andhra Vidyabhi Vardhani Educational Institutions, in Warangal on Sunday. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu urged the Centre and State governments to promote the use of mother tongue in administration. “This will not only bring the administration closer to the people but also help preserve our rich linguistic heritage,” he said.

He was speaking at the platinum jubilee celebration of Andhra Vidyabhi Vardhani (AVV) educational institutions in Warangal on Sunday. Home Minister Mohammad Mahmood Ali, Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao, Chief Whip D Vinay Bhaskar, Rajya Sabha member Banda Prakash and Vice-Chairman of the State Planning Board B Vinod Kumar were among those present on the occasion. 

Addressing the gathering, Naidu stressed the need for value-based education in the country. “Value-based education contributes to the overall development of students by imparting morals, ethics and values of our country,” he said, adding that a teacher played a significant role in shaping a student’s life.He further emphasised the need to end all kinds of social disparities.”Children, especially boys, should be taught to be respectful towards girls and women. The Indian culture has always promoted this.

Isn’t that why all the rivers in the country were named after women?” he asked. He added that secularism was in the blood of every Indian and that minorities were more secure in India than anywhere else in the world. Stating that peace was a prerequisite for development, the Vice-President said, “In a democracy, everyone has the right to protest. But it should be done in a peaceful manner. The youth must develop a positive attitude towards life and must be constructive, not destructive,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Venkaiah Naidu Andhra Vidyabhi Vardhani
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Trump, Obama, Bush and more: Who are the 7 US Presidents who visited India?
Sunni Board chairman Zufar Farooqui. (Photo | ANI)
Sunni Board to build mosque, hospital on five-acre Ayodhya site
For representational purposes
New tax regime to costlier foreign tours: Four changes that kick in from April 1
More than 20,000 people now come for follow-up at Cachar Cancer Hospital
This Chennai doctor, a Padmashri, moved to Assam 13 years to save patients

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kovai Jallikattu: 900 bulls, 600 tamers enthrals spectators at Chettipalayam
Trump gets Modi-fied in India: POTUS spins charkha at Sabarmati ashram
Gallery
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump upon their arrival at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad Monday. (Photo | PTI)
India says 'Namaste Trump' as US Prez lands on Modi turf
According to a recent study by social media marketing firm Opendorse, Virat Kohli is the fifth most valuable athlete on Twitter. Check out the top five and their earning per tweet.
Virat Kohli to Cristiano Ronaldo: Check out how many crores these 'valuable athletes' earn per tweet
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp