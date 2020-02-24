Promote use of mother tongue, says Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu urged the Centre and State governments to promote the use of mother tongue in administration. “This will not only bring the administration closer to the people but also help preserve our rich linguistic heritage,” he said.

He was speaking at the platinum jubilee celebration of Andhra Vidyabhi Vardhani (AVV) educational institutions in Warangal on Sunday. Home Minister Mohammad Mahmood Ali, Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao, Chief Whip D Vinay Bhaskar, Rajya Sabha member Banda Prakash and Vice-Chairman of the State Planning Board B Vinod Kumar were among those present on the occasion.

Addressing the gathering, Naidu stressed the need for value-based education in the country. “Value-based education contributes to the overall development of students by imparting morals, ethics and values of our country,” he said, adding that a teacher played a significant role in shaping a student’s life.He further emphasised the need to end all kinds of social disparities.”Children, especially boys, should be taught to be respectful towards girls and women. The Indian culture has always promoted this.

Isn’t that why all the rivers in the country were named after women?” he asked. He added that secularism was in the blood of every Indian and that minorities were more secure in India than anywhere else in the world. Stating that peace was a prerequisite for development, the Vice-President said, “In a democracy, everyone has the right to protest. But it should be done in a peaceful manner. The youth must develop a positive attitude towards life and must be constructive, not destructive,” he said.