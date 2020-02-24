Home States Andhra Pradesh

Visakhapatnam Central Prison to have new spice processing unit

The prisoners will not only get the benefit of earning wages to support their family by working in the spice processing unit, but will also get unadulterated spices powder for use.

Published: 24th February 2020 08:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2020 08:21 AM   |  A+A-

A file photo of Visakhapatnam Central Prison near Krishnapuram

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM:   A new spice processing unit will be inaugurated by Director General of Prisons and Correctional  Services Mohd Ahsan Reza at the Visakhapatnam Central Prison here on Monday.

The unit is being set up as part of the prisoners rehabilitation and reformation programme. With the new spice processing unit, the Central Prison, Visakhapatnam will now be equipped with the latest machinery to meet its consumption needs, while maintaining the quality standards. 

Initially, the unit will process turmeric and red chilli. In future, more spices will be added to the list in a phase-wise expansion. The setting up of the spice processing unit will equip inmates with the skills required for working in the food processing and packaging industry to eke out livelihood after being released from prison. 

The prisoners will not only get the benefit of earning wages to support their family by working in the spice processing unit, but will also get unadulterated spices powder for use. The spice processing unit, first of  its kind in Andhra Pradesh Prisons, has been set up as part of prisoners’ rehabilitation and reformation programme. The spice processing unit is installed by iFufure Globistic Enterprise Limited. The Director General of Prisons will also inaugurate a State-level retreat. Senior officials, including IG, DIGs, SPs, DSPs, jailor from all over Andhra Pradesh will be attending the programme.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Visakhapatnam Central Prison
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Trump, Obama, Bush and more: Who are the 7 US Presidents who visited India?
Sunni Board chairman Zufar Farooqui. (Photo | ANI)
Sunni Board to build mosque, hospital on five-acre Ayodhya site
For representational purposes
New tax regime to costlier foreign tours: Four changes that kick in from April 1
More than 20,000 people now come for follow-up at Cachar Cancer Hospital
This Chennai doctor, a Padmashri, moved to Assam 13 years to save patients

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kovai Jallikattu: 900 bulls, 600 tamers enthrals spectators at Chettipalayam
Trump gets Modi-fied in India: POTUS spins charkha at Sabarmati ashram
Gallery
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump upon their arrival at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad Monday. (Photo | PTI)
India says 'Namaste Trump' as US Prez lands on Modi turf
According to a recent study by social media marketing firm Opendorse, Virat Kohli is the fifth most valuable athlete on Twitter. Check out the top five and their earning per tweet.
Virat Kohli to Cristiano Ronaldo: Check out how many crores these 'valuable athletes' earn per tweet
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp