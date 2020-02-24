Visakhapatnam Central Prison to have new spice processing unit

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: A new spice processing unit will be inaugurated by Director General of Prisons and Correctional Services Mohd Ahsan Reza at the Visakhapatnam Central Prison here on Monday.

The unit is being set up as part of the prisoners rehabilitation and reformation programme. With the new spice processing unit, the Central Prison, Visakhapatnam will now be equipped with the latest machinery to meet its consumption needs, while maintaining the quality standards.

Initially, the unit will process turmeric and red chilli. In future, more spices will be added to the list in a phase-wise expansion. The setting up of the spice processing unit will equip inmates with the skills required for working in the food processing and packaging industry to eke out livelihood after being released from prison.

The prisoners will not only get the benefit of earning wages to support their family by working in the spice processing unit, but will also get unadulterated spices powder for use. The spice processing unit, first of its kind in Andhra Pradesh Prisons, has been set up as part of prisoners’ rehabilitation and reformation programme. The spice processing unit is installed by iFufure Globistic Enterprise Limited. The Director General of Prisons will also inaugurate a State-level retreat. Senior officials, including IG, DIGs, SPs, DSPs, jailor from all over Andhra Pradesh will be attending the programme.