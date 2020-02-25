Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh government approves Purushothapatnam Lift Irrigation Scheme deviation

Design variations have resulted in savings of Rs 6.681 crore at agreement rates with other savings of Rs 44.203 crore.

Published: 25th February 2020 10:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2020 10:06 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has accorded approval for the deviations in the work of  Purushothapatnam Lift Irrigation Scheme (PLIS) due to design variations, resulting in savings of Rs 6.681 crore at agreement rates and other savings of Rs 44.203 crore with the adoption of reformulated SOR as per GST guidelines.

The revised contract value is Rs 1576.158 core including tender premium against the earlier contract value of Rs 1,627.04 core. A Government Order to this effect was issued on Monday. 

It was in 2016 that the then government accorded administrative sanction for an amount of Rs 1,638 crore for lifting flood water at the rate of 3,500 cubic feet per second from river Godavari from the left bank near Purushothapatnam and release the same back into the main canal for irrigating Polavaram Left Canal ayacut up to 57.88 km in the first stage. In the second stage, it will fill the Yeleru reservoir by a lift, for providing water for the domestic and industrial needs of Vizag city.

However, when the new government came, the project was reviewed and on December 5, 2019, the government accorded revised administrative sanction for an amount of Rs 1,931.455 crore for the project.

On December 24, 2019, the Engineer-in-Chief of Polavaram Project wrote a letter in which he explained that project works were entrusted with Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Ltd on January 30,  2017, with tender premium of 4.55 per cent for Rs 1551.22 crore for completion within nine months under EPC mode of contract. The project was completed except certain works which are proposed for deletion.

During the tendering process, certain items like pump house, delivery cistern, pressure main & manifolds, diversion roads, surge protection, etc., were kept under a variation clause. The ENC has further stated that considering the above items, the deviation proposals were submitted to the Joint Committee (SLSC & IBM Committee). It discussed the proposal in detail and recommended for according  approval for deviations in the Purushothapatnam Lift Irrigation Scheme due to design variations, resulting in savings of Rs 6.681 core at agreement rates.

On account of the adoption of reformulated SOR removing subsumed taxes as per GST guideline, the committee finalised the total saving as Rs 44.203 crore, out of which, Rs 31.743 crore in the saving in respect of the above six items, where the design variations occurred and Rs 12.46 crore is the saving in respect of remaining items of the work.

The revised contract value of the work after considering saving due to design variations and adoption of reformulated SOR as per GST guidelines works out to Rs 1,576.158 crore. Thus, as there is a net saving, the present deviation proposals will not affect the revised estimate already sanctioned by the government. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Purushothapatnam Lift Irrigation Scheme Andhra Pradesh government PLIS design changes
India Matters
Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon (Photo: PTI)
Man posing as MP Governor Lalji Tandon calls 3 BJP MLAs, demands lakhs of rupees
Bollywood star Taapsee Pannu in a scene from 'Thappad'. (Photo | Twitter)
Thappad: The slap that Indian society needed?
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.(Photo | PTI)
Bihar becomes first NDA-ruled state to pass resolution against NRC
Image for representational purpose only.
Kerala cops to probe 'love jihad' angle after tour operator's arrest for rape

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
From Dutee Chand to Pratibha Ray: Saluting Odisha's 12 amazing Devis
Passersby look at the charred remains of vehicles which were set ablaze by rioters during clashes over the new citizenship law at Mustafabad area of East Delhi Tuesday Feb. 25 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Riots : Situation escalates as mob attacks journalists; death toll rises to 10
Gallery
Thick smoke billowed in the air and mobs roamed unchecked through the streets, pelting stones, vandalising shops and threatening locals, as fresh violence broke out in northeast Delhi on Tuesday, a day after seven people were killed in communal clashes ov
Northeast Delhi burns as 13 die in riots over CAA
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump upon their arrival at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad Monday. (Photo | PTI)
India says 'Namaste Trump' as US Prez lands on Modi turf
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp