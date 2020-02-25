Class VI student steals the show with speech on Andhra Pradesh government's welfare schemes

By Express News Service

VIZIANAGARAM: An 11-year-old government school student from a remote village in Vizianagaram mesmerised the gathering, including Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, with his attractive speech in English on the welfare schemes of the YSR Congress government on Monday.

During the launch of Jagananna Vasathi Deevena, Ch Abhimanyu, a class 6 student of Zilla Parishad High School in Boppadam village, delivered an uninterrupted speech on the welfare schemes, covering Amma Vodi, Goru Muddha, Jagananna Vasathi Deevena, fee reimbursement, Nadu Nedu and other schemes. He also spoke on the educational reforms of the YSRC government.

Finally, he compared Jagan with Lord Vishnu and maintained that it was not an exaggeration. After the speech, Jagan hugged the boy on the dais and planted a kiss on his cheeks. The Chief Minister also spoke to the boy for a few minutes.

Minister turns emotional

Deputy Chief Minister Pamula Puspha Srivani got emotional while she was addressing the gathering. She said that she had been waiting for a long time to express her gratitude to Jagan in the presence of the people of her own district for honouring her with the minister’s post.