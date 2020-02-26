Fake certificate racket busted in Anantapur

By Express News Service

ANANTAPUR: The police busted another fake certificate racket in the district by arresting three persons, including an Armed Reserve constable, in Gooty, and seized 393 fake certificates of various universities and 251 fake documents and three two-wheelers from them.

Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, Additional SP G Ramanjaneyulu said that the police arrested B Thimmappa alias Thimmi (32), AR constable N Venkateswarlu and K Yellappa (32) in Gooty and seized 393 fake certificates of various universities and government departments, 215 fake documents, empty registration documents, demand drafts, 138 rubber stamps of various departments, five mobile phones, holograms and three motorcycles from them.

Thimmappa had been a close associate of Glen Briggs, the kingpin in the fake certificate racket who is in jail now, for 15 years, and earned notoriety in making fake certificates. He was involved in many criminal cases. The arrested were maintaining phone contacts with Glen Brigs, the Additional SP said.