Nod to phase 2, 3 of Dam rehab project

VIJAYAWADA: The water resources department has accorded approval for the preparatory activities for phase 2 and 3 of the Dam Rehabilitation and Improvement Project (DRIP), a World Bank-assisted programme aimed at repairing, strengthening and improving safety and operational performance of major irrigation projects.

As per the GO (RT 101) issued by Special Chief Secretary (Water Resources) Adityanath Das on Tuesday, the project would be taken up based on the importance of the irrigation projects in terms of water storage and ayacut, besides from a viewpoint of dam safety. A state project monitoring unit and a budgetary provision of `5 crore for the monitoring unit have been approved.Approval of constitution of the following Panel of Experts for Dam Safety Review Panel (DSRP) and payment of honorarium to the members of the panel.

A 11-membered dam safety review panel, with Central Water Commission former chairperson AB Pandya as the chairman and other experts, has also been formed.The panel will review the strength and safety of large reservoirs in the state and take up necessary works.