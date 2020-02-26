PV Sindhu, Andhra Pradesh’s brand ambassador against corruption

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Continuing its crusade against corruption, the Andhra Pradesh government on Tuesday released a promo containing the messages given by badminton world champion PV Sindhu, the brand ambassador and also the voice of the Chief Minister.

“Corruption-free Andhra Pradesh is our Chief Minister’s vision. If anybody seeks bribe or indulges in graft, please call toll-free number 144000,’’ Sindhu said in the promo released by CM Jagan.

While releasing the promotional video, Jagan said, “Say no to illegal activities. Say no to looting. Say no to the sand mafia. Say no to any sort of corruption.’’

The CM further added, “Whether it is small or big insurance or any work, only graft seems to be working. Finally, one has to bribe even to get a toilet sanctioned. Corruption should be rooted out completely.”