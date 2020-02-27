Two medicos suspended for ragging in Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences

By Express News Service

KADAPA: The ragging menace surfaced in Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), prompting the medical college authorities to suspend two students, who allegedly indulged in ragging a junior for three months. RIMS Principal Dr V Prasada Rao issued orders suspending the two second-year students. Police have also registered a case and are investigating.

According to sources, the victim, who is studying first-year medicine, was allegedly ragged by a house surgeon and an MBBS third-year student on February 21.

The two senior students made the victim to remove shirt and trousers. With only his inners on, he was given the ‘punishment’ of sitting on the edge of the wall by balancing on the legs. Later, they forced him to do 600 sit-ups. The victim informed the matter to his parents, who lodged a complaint to the principal.

Dr Prasada Rao held a meeting with the college committee for which anti-ragging committee members, police officials, college faculty members attended. They discussed the ragging issue.

The meeting decided to suspend the house surgeon and the third year MBBS for three months from the college for indulging in ragging. The principal warned the students of stringent action, if they indulged in ragging. A report on the ragging issue was submitted to District Collector C Harikiran and SP KKN Anburajan. RIMS police registered a case against the duo under various sections of Anti-Ragging Act. The duo are taken into custody police for questioning.