‘Andhra Pradesh viable investment destination’

VIJAYAWADA: The official delegation visiting Saudi Arabia and led by Zulfi Ravdjee, advisor to the chief minister and special representative to AP government in Middle and the Far East, met key government officials and leading business houses of the country as part of their visit on Thursday.

During the meeting, Yousef Al Bunyan, CEO of SABIC (a public company based in Riyadh) was briefed by the delegation on the chemicals and petrochemical ecosystem and investment opportunities in Andhra Pradesh.

They explained that AP was home to the highest oil and gas discoveries in India in the last five years and India’s largest offshore gas field in the KG basin. AP is also home to India’s largest petroleum, chemicals and petrochemicals investment region (PCPIR) with industrial parks, free trade zones, warehousing zones, export-oriented units and growth centres with access to domestic and international markets, the members added.

The delegation, later on, met Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources, Saudi Arabia, Bandar Al Khoarayef and discussed the investor-friendly governance and policies in Andhra Pradesh.SABIC is ranked among the world’s largest petrochemicals manufacturers. In India, it has operations in five cities: Gurugram, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai and Pune.

During their meeting with Minister of Investment Khalid Al-Falih, the delegation discussed the best practices being implemented in AP and how the State has emerged as an ideal investment destination in India. It discussed strengthening trade links and exploring areas of mutual interest.

Later, it held a round-table discussion with the Saudi Chamber of Commerce and showcased the investment opportunities available in the state across sectors.

The chamber, consisting of business houses from various sectors of manufacturing and services, showed keen interest to explore investment opportunities in AP and tap into the huge potential of India, especially Andhra Pradesh.

The delegation members include special chief secretaries Dr Rajat Bhargava ( Industries & Commerce) and Poonam Malakondaiah (Agriculture and Cooperation) and Director (Industries and Commerce and CEO APEDB) JNV Subramanyam.