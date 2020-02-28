No High Court stay for land allotment in Amaravati

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Advocate General S Sriram submitted to the High Court of Andhra Pradesh that petitioners are intentionally targeting government schemes to create hurdles in their implementation. Putting forward his arguments during the hearing on the petitions filed challenging the GO allocating 1,250 acres of land in six villages of the capital region for poor people under ‘Navaratnalu - Pedalandariki Indlu’ scheme on February 25, the AG objected to the arguments of the petitioners.

Stating that allotment of house sites to the poor in the capital region is not new, he said in 2017, the then government under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) had constructed 7,000 houses for weaker sections, which are ready for distribution. He said the petitioners’ argument that allotment of house sites to the poor in the capital region will lead to change in demography was most objectionable. It is against the Constitution.

The AG said the petitioners want to live in the capital city by themselves and oppose others from settling down there, forgetting the fact that as per the Constitution, people can live anywhere in the country. The court agreed with AG’s argument. The AG said as per the CRDA Act, the State government is within its powers to allot land for poor in Amaravati region. He sought to know how the 1.08 lakh population of Amaravati in 2014 will increase to 50 lakh by 2050 and how without people from different regions coming to Amaravati, it will survive as the capital city.

Following his submission that the counter with complete details will be filed and there is no need for the court giving an interim stay order, the three-member bench adjourned the case hearing to March 4. The AG questioned why the petitioners were silent when the houses for poor in the capital were constructed in 2017. He said what was promised under the land pooling scheme has been implemented.

When counsel for petitioners Ashok Baan asked the court to issue orders for not giving house sites to anyone under the House for All Poor scheme, the AG explained that the government is ready for distribution of pattas, but it will not be done before March 25. When Baan wanted the court to record the same, it observed that AG’s assurance carried value.