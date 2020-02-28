Panel for cleaning Krishna, Godavari canals formed in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has formed a committee to undertake the cleaning of all canals and drains in the Krishna and Godavari Delta. Orders in this regard were issued on Thursday.

The committee consists of eight members, with the chief minister and chief secretary as chairperson and vice-chairperson, respectively; other members are special CS/principal secretary/secretary of Water Resources, Municipal Administration and Urban Development, Panchayati Raj and Rural Development, Environment, Forests, Science and Technology departments, and eminent environmentalists in the related field/eminent members of NGOs working in related field (to be nominated by the government).

Meanwhile, Rajashree Pinnamaneni and Sheetal Parmar (social workers), C Samskrutha Reddy (entrepreneur and social worker), T Sujan Kumar Reddy (lawyer), Kallu Parusha (engaged in welfare activities) and Sunitha Vemulapalli (teacher), who work for various NGOs, have been nominated by Mission Director, AP Mission for Clean Krishna - Godavari Canals & Ex-officio Special Secretary, EFS&T Department.