Andhra Pradesh High Court faults police action, seeks reports from DGP, Visakhapatnam police

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Friday found fault with the Police Department for taking TDP Chief N Chandrababu Naidu into preventive custody by serving notice to him under Section 151 of CrPC and directed the DGP and Visakhapatnam police to file affidavits with complete details.

Hearing a lunch motion petition filed by TDP leader and former MLA T Sravankumar seeking court directions to police to accord permission for peaceful protests and meetings as part of party’s Praja Chaitanya Yatra in Visakhapatnam and Vizianagaram districts and other regions of the State and provide adequate security, the bench of Chief Justice JK Maheshwari and Justice N Jayasurya asked, “How can you (police) give permission first and issue notice later? Directing the DGP and Visakhapatnam police to file detailed counter-affidavits, the Bench adjourned the case hearing to March 2.

Senior advocate Dammalapati Srinivas, appearing for the petitioner, argued that police were obstructing the peaceful protests of the Opposition. “They often cite CrPC Sec 144 and Sec 30 of Police Act. The Opposition leaders are not being provided adequate security during such programmes. At the same time, permission is being accorded to others protesting against the Opposition,” he said. Srinivas explained to the court that the Police Department had accorded permission for Praja Chaitanya Yatra of Naidu in Vizag.

“Police have allowed the cadre of the ruling party to protest and obstruct the TDP chief’s programme. Even when they were shouting slogans against Naidu by standing on the police vehicles, no action was initiated against them,” he alleged. Srinivas said the attitude of the police was like for your protection, you are being arrested. He also pointed out that on November 28, 2019, when the Leader of Opposition was touring the capital region to interact with agitating farmers, the DGP had commented in support of those who were obstructing the tour.

Advocate General S Sriram said the Police Department had accorded permission for Naidu’s programme in Vizag and no permission was given for those who opposed his visit to stage protest. While Naidu was coming out of the airport, some people tried to obstruct him and police tried to remove them to make way for Naidu. Measures were in place to make sure the TDP chief’s programme was not obstructed. It was the former Chief Minister who wanted to move forward even before the obstructions were cleared, the AG argued.

