Home States Andhra Pradesh

Duggirala tahsildar’s complaint: Andhra High Court asks police to submit case details

Later, women and farmers from Krishaniapalem filed a writ petition in the High Court for the withdrawal of police cases against them.

Published: 29th February 2020 09:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th February 2020 09:30 AM   |  A+A-

Court Hammer, judgement, order, Gavel

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  The High Court of Andhra Pradesh on Friday directed Mangalagiri police to submit details of the case, and the case diary, registered against a women following a complaint by Duggirala tahsildar Malleswari. When Malleswari went to inspect the lands in Krishnaiapalem allocated for distribution to the poor under the ‘Navarathanalu - Pedalandiriki Indlu’ programme, she was obstructed by some women and farmers. She lodged a complaint with police against them. 

Later, women and farmers from Krishaniapalem filed a writ petition in the High Court for the withdrawal of police cases against them. During the hearing on the writ petition on Friday by Justice U Durgaprasad Rao, petitioners’ counsel contended that tahsildar visited Krishnaiapalem without directions from higher officials and intentionally lodged complaints against 25 farmers. 

Observing that lower rank officials will not go to such inspections without directions of the higher officials, the judge directed the police to submit the case details and case dairy to the court. The case hearing was adjourned to a later date. 

Follow NGT orders, CRDA chief told
The HC directed CRDA commissioner to develop Kondaveeti Vagu and Palavagu as per the directions of the NGT.  In case the orders are not implemented, CRDA commissioner has to appear in person before the court on April 1. The court was hearing a plea filed by one Rambabu and others from Velagapudi 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh Malleswari
India Matters
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani. (File | AP)
Coronavirus scare leaves Mukesh Ambani poorer by USD 5 billion
People walk next to the wreckage of motorcycles that were set on fire by a mob in a riot affected area after clashes erupted between people demonstrating for and against a new citizenship law at Mustafabad area in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Shops open after five days as riot-hit Delhi inches towards normalcy
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan at Chandran Kavumpuram's housewarming. (Photo| Twitter)
Kerala govt completes 2 lakh houses for needy under 'Life Mission'
India's batswoman Shafali Verma hits a ball away from the Sri Lankan bowling during their Twenty20 women's World Cup cricket match in Melbourne on February 29, 2020. (Photo | AFP)
India beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets in Women's T20 World Cup

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi violence: AAP government sets up shelters, distributes food in affected areas
Delhi riots: 123 FIRs registered, 630 people either arrested or detained
Gallery
A massive fire broke out at an oil warehouse in Chennai's Madhavaram area on Saturday afternoon. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Massive fire breaks out in Chennai's Madhavaram
Zlatan Ibrahimovic is not an MLS player anymore. From Chicharito to Gustavo Bou, meet the ten players who are paid the most for their service in the American soil. (Twitter photos)
Costliest MLS players: Javier Hernandez and Michael Bradley of course, but who else are the most-paid footballers in US?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp