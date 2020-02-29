Duggirala tahsildar’s complaint: Andhra High Court asks police to submit case details

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The High Court of Andhra Pradesh on Friday directed Mangalagiri police to submit details of the case, and the case diary, registered against a women following a complaint by Duggirala tahsildar Malleswari. When Malleswari went to inspect the lands in Krishnaiapalem allocated for distribution to the poor under the ‘Navarathanalu - Pedalandiriki Indlu’ programme, she was obstructed by some women and farmers. She lodged a complaint with police against them.

Later, women and farmers from Krishaniapalem filed a writ petition in the High Court for the withdrawal of police cases against them. During the hearing on the writ petition on Friday by Justice U Durgaprasad Rao, petitioners’ counsel contended that tahsildar visited Krishnaiapalem without directions from higher officials and intentionally lodged complaints against 25 farmers.

Observing that lower rank officials will not go to such inspections without directions of the higher officials, the judge directed the police to submit the case details and case dairy to the court. The case hearing was adjourned to a later date.

Follow NGT orders, CRDA chief told

The HC directed CRDA commissioner to develop Kondaveeti Vagu and Palavagu as per the directions of the NGT. In case the orders are not implemented, CRDA commissioner has to appear in person before the court on April 1. The court was hearing a plea filed by one Rambabu and others from Velagapudi