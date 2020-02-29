Home States Andhra Pradesh

Ensure Polavaram project is done by June 2021: Andhra CM Jagan

The Chief Minister directed officials to immediately start relief and rehabilitation work so people from the region can be evacuated to safer places even before project is completed.

Published: 29th February 2020 10:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th February 2020 10:06 AM   |  A+A-

Downstream dewatering works under progress at Polavaram site in West Godavari district

Downstream dewatering works under progress at Polavaram site in West Godavari district I EXPRESS

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Directing officials to specifically focus on timely completion of land acquisition, rehabilitation and resettlement (LARR) for the Polavaram Project, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has told water resources officials to prepare a plan of action to finish the project by June 2021.

He also said work on the spillway and approach channel should be completed by June this year so water can be diverted through them to enable the construction of an earth-cum-rockfill dam (ECRF) even during the flooding season. The CM visited the project site on Friday and conducted an aerial survey before holding a comprehensive review meeting with the officials. He noted that the action plan must be prepared taking into account previous mistakes. 

‘Finish approach channel, spillway works by June’

Recalling that work was stalled last year for over four months during flooding as the planning lacked vision, Jagan said steps should be taken to complete the spillway and approach channel work by June so water can be channelled to ensure working conditions for the ECRF dam. “Similarly, work on the gaps in the cofferdams should be completed by then,” he said, adding that adequate funds would be allotted for the same as Polavaram was among the government’s priorities.

The Chief Minister directed officials to immediately start relief and rehabilitation work so people from the region can be evacuated to safer places even before project is completed. The officials said about 17,000 project displaced families (PDFs) would have to be rehabilitated before the completion of the first phase (+41.15m) of the project. Since villages would be inundated once the cofferdams are ready, the CM asked the officials to prioritise R&R work. He added that an IAS official was exclusively appointed for LARR and instructed the officials to be humanitarian while going about the R&R work.

Jagan also reviewed the status of the designs and funds to be released from the Centre. He said an official should be completely entrusted with the work of liaising with the Central government for getting clearance for the designs and follow-up action for execution.While saying that silting due to floods during the previous season was the reason for the delay in work on the project, the Chief Minister asked the officials to complete the right and left canal on time. The officials said the right canal would be completed in three months and work on the left is being taken up in two phases. The Chief Minister directed them to ensure there are no breaches in the canal.

Also, the Chief Minister proposed to name the bridge, to be built in front of the spillway, as ‘YSR Gateway’. He made this proposal when officials told him the bridge design was made for the structure to be integrated with the ECRF dam, forming a four-lane road. Jagan asked the officials to finalise the design and proceed. During the TDP’s rule, the bridge was proposed to be an iconic structure, and the then government wanted to promote it as a tourist spot once ready.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Polavaram project Jagan Mohan Reddy
India Matters
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani. (File | AP)
Coronavirus scare leaves Mukesh Ambani poorer by USD 5 billion
People walk next to the wreckage of motorcycles that were set on fire by a mob in a riot affected area after clashes erupted between people demonstrating for and against a new citizenship law at Mustafabad area in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Shops open after five days as riot-hit Delhi inches towards normalcy
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan at Chandran Kavumpuram's housewarming. (Photo| Twitter)
Kerala govt completes 2 lakh houses for needy under 'Life Mission'
India's batswoman Shafali Verma hits a ball away from the Sri Lankan bowling during their Twenty20 women's World Cup cricket match in Melbourne on February 29, 2020. (Photo | AFP)
India beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets in Women's T20 World Cup

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi violence: AAP government sets up shelters, distributes food in affected areas
Delhi riots: 123 FIRs registered, 630 people either arrested or detained
Gallery
A massive fire broke out at an oil warehouse in Chennai's Madhavaram area on Saturday afternoon. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Massive fire breaks out in Chennai's Madhavaram
Zlatan Ibrahimovic is not an MLS player anymore. From Chicharito to Gustavo Bou, meet the ten players who are paid the most for their service in the American soil. (Twitter photos)
Costliest MLS players: Javier Hernandez and Michael Bradley of course, but who else are the most-paid footballers in US?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp