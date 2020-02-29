First priest appointed under Hereditary Archaka Scheme

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Endowments Minister Vellampalli Srinivasa Rao has handed over first appointment order to a priest from West Godavari district, Madanagopalaswamy, under Hereditary Archaka Scheme implementing the GO 439. “From now onwards, the government will pay monthly emoluments along with an additional sum for performing Dhoopa Deepa Naivedyam,” he said. Adding that during the previous government priests used to spend money from their pockets.

The government has allocated Rs 100 crore to reduce this burden. Addressing mediapersons, Srinivasa Rao said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has fulfilled his poll promise of retaining the hereditary rights of Mirasidars, archakas. He said the CM’s decision will help priests working in the temples in rural areas to serve god more efficiently.