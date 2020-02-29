Home States Andhra Pradesh

Relief for Amrita University as Andhra govt approves exemption from stamp duty, registration charges

While the campus was to be developed in 150 acres in the first phase, the remaining 50 acres were agreed to be given to them in the second phase.

Published: 29th February 2020 09:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th February 2020 09:45 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:   The State government has approved the request of Mata Amritanandamayi Math for exemption from payment of stamp duty and registration fee for the registration of land purchased for setting up of Amrita University (Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham) at Amaravati. As per the government’s calculation, the financial implications of the exemption would be just over Rs 6 crore.

Special chief secretary (revenue) D Sambasiva Rao issued an order (MS 67) on Friday to this effect. For the record, the government, through the Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA), had allotted 200 acres of land to the institution at Rs 50 lakh per acre. 

While the campus was to be developed in 150 acres in the first phase, the remaining 50 acres were agreed to be given to them in the second phase. However, the institution in January 2019, had requested the government for an exemption from paying stamp duty and registration fee for the land it purchased. It submitted multiple representations to APCRDA subsequently.

The revenue department in February, 2019, wrote a letter to the government detailing the financial implications that would entail the exemption. After examining the request, the government has approved the institution’s request. A notification in the name of the Governor was also issued stating that the charges were remitted in full.

Prior to issuing the above order, the municipal administration and urban development department has made an amendment to the name of the allottee. Earlier, the land was allotted to Amrita University, but the institution represented that Mata Amritanandamayi Math manages the university and that all the correspondence was made in the Math’s name. MAUD secretary J Syamala Rao, on Friday, issued the amended order (MS 111) making the allotment to the Math.

Relief for varsity
While the campus was to be developed in 150 acres in the first phase, the remaining 50 acres were agreed to be given in the second phase

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mata Amritanandamayi Math Amrita University
India Matters
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani. (File | AP)
Coronavirus scare leaves Mukesh Ambani poorer by USD 5 billion
People walk next to the wreckage of motorcycles that were set on fire by a mob in a riot affected area after clashes erupted between people demonstrating for and against a new citizenship law at Mustafabad area in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Shops open after five days as riot-hit Delhi inches towards normalcy
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan at Chandran Kavumpuram's housewarming. (Photo| Twitter)
Kerala govt completes 2 lakh houses for needy under 'Life Mission'
India's batswoman Shafali Verma hits a ball away from the Sri Lankan bowling during their Twenty20 women's World Cup cricket match in Melbourne on February 29, 2020. (Photo | AFP)
India beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets in Women's T20 World Cup

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi violence: AAP government sets up shelters, distributes food in affected areas
Delhi riots: 123 FIRs registered, 630 people either arrested or detained
Gallery
A massive fire broke out at an oil warehouse in Chennai's Madhavaram area on Saturday afternoon. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Massive fire breaks out in Chennai's Madhavaram
Zlatan Ibrahimovic is not an MLS player anymore. From Chicharito to Gustavo Bou, meet the ten players who are paid the most for their service in the American soil. (Twitter photos)
Costliest MLS players: Javier Hernandez and Michael Bradley of course, but who else are the most-paid footballers in US?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp