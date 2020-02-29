Relief for Amrita University as Andhra govt approves exemption from stamp duty, registration charges

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has approved the request of Mata Amritanandamayi Math for exemption from payment of stamp duty and registration fee for the registration of land purchased for setting up of Amrita University (Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham) at Amaravati. As per the government’s calculation, the financial implications of the exemption would be just over Rs 6 crore.

Special chief secretary (revenue) D Sambasiva Rao issued an order (MS 67) on Friday to this effect. For the record, the government, through the Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA), had allotted 200 acres of land to the institution at Rs 50 lakh per acre.

While the campus was to be developed in 150 acres in the first phase, the remaining 50 acres were agreed to be given to them in the second phase. However, the institution in January 2019, had requested the government for an exemption from paying stamp duty and registration fee for the land it purchased. It submitted multiple representations to APCRDA subsequently.

The revenue department in February, 2019, wrote a letter to the government detailing the financial implications that would entail the exemption. After examining the request, the government has approved the institution’s request. A notification in the name of the Governor was also issued stating that the charges were remitted in full.

Prior to issuing the above order, the municipal administration and urban development department has made an amendment to the name of the allottee. Earlier, the land was allotted to Amrita University, but the institution represented that Mata Amritanandamayi Math manages the university and that all the correspondence was made in the Math’s name. MAUD secretary J Syamala Rao, on Friday, issued the amended order (MS 111) making the allotment to the Math.

Relief for varsity

