Skeletons tumble out in ACB raids on Andhra government hospitals

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Friday continued its surprise checks at government hospitals across the State and uncovered more irregularities. Based on complaints from the public to toll-free number 14400 regarding irregularities at government hospitals, ACB Director General PSR Anjaneyulu formed 13 teams with more than 100 officials for the dawn-to-dusk raids, which covered all sections of the hospitals.

On Friday, ACB sleuths found irregularities in the pharmacy, Vaidhya Seva health scheme, diet, medicine-purchase, transport and other departments in government hospitals, and a detailed probe is likely to follow.

In the Gudivada area hospital, it was found that a NOC was not obtained from the fire department and fire-fighting equipment was not installed. Further, funds allotted for a blood bank were being diverted for other purposes, and the staff didn’t conduct Aarogyasree motivation camps regularly.

The staff also failed to maintain accounts registers for HDS, Aarogyasree, NHRM, APVVP, JSY and the blood bank.

The situation at the Tenali government hospital was similar, and Anti-Corruption Bureau officials found that the hospital had been purchasing medicines from a private medical agency on nomination basis, in violation of norms.

Sleuths also unearthed a fake apprenticeship certificate racket and asked the medical superintendent to file a complaint with the police.

Officials of the Kandukur Government Area Hospital were found to have committed irregularities in the implementation of the Vaidya Seva health scheme. The excess amount was found to be claimed by medical officers. Like in Gudivada hospital, irregularities were found in Kalahasthi Government Area Hospital, where Rs 10.6 lakh sanctioned under JSSK was kept unutilised and outsourced security staff were being used to take up other roles.