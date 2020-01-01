Home States Andhra Pradesh

New normal? Tribal woman from remote AP village delivers baby en route to hospital

The incident exposes the neglect and lack of access to proper transport and medical facilities in agency areas for the tribals.

Published: 01st January 2020 07:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st January 2020 07:37 PM   |  A+A-

Tribal woman

K Chinnalamma with her newborn with her relatives. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

VIZIANAGARAM: A tribal pregnant woman, who was being carried in a makeshift stretcher (dholi) to a nearby plain area around 11 kilometres away, delivered her baby in foggy weather conditions in the S Kota mandal of Vizianagaram district in the wee hours of Wednesday. The incident exposes the neglect and lack of access to proper transport and medical facilities in agency areas for tribals.

The woman and her newborn were later rushed to a hospital where their condition is said to be stable. 

According to information reaching here, K Chinnalamma of Porlu village started having labour pains on Wednesday morning. Doctors had earlier given January 15 as the expected date of delivery. Her family decided to shift her to the hospital. With no proper road connectivity for the ambulance to reach the village, they made a makeshift stretcher to shift her.

ALSO READ: Pregnant tribal woman in Visakhapatnam treks 20 km to consult doctor, dies due to excessive bleeding 

Before her family members could reach the plain area where a 108 ambulance was ready to shift the pregnant woman, Chinnalamma started having labour pains and with the assistance of the women accompanying her, she delivered a baby girl on the way to the hospital.

"We had carried her for nine kilometres in less than an hour when she delivered,'' a family member said, adding that the weather conditions were chilly and foggy when the baby was delivered.

Chinnalamma and her baby had to be taken in the dholi for nearly two more kilometres before they could get medical assistance from the 108 staff.

From there she was shifted to the S Kota government hospital where she was treated. Both the mother and infant are safe, the family members said.

ALSO READ: Pregnant lady arrives at locked PHC, delivers baby with help of villagers in Karnataka

Tribals said these kind of incidents are becoming common in the agency areas as there was no road connectivity or proper medical facilities.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Andhra Agency areas medical negligence Vizinagaram district Tribal healthcare agency areas healthcare in andhra
India Matters
For representational purpose.
Cable TV users to get all free-to-air channels for Rs 160 per month: TRAI
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
RBI launches app for visually challenged to identify currency notes
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
CBSE mandates 75 per cent attendance for 10th, 12th exams
Koneru Humpy with her family in Vijayawada on Wednesday | P RAVINDRA BABU
Happy homecoming for world champion Koneru Humpy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
New normal? Tribal woman from remote AP village delivers baby en route to hospital
Firefighters trying to control fire at Peera Garhi in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Burning Delhi factory collapses, 14 rescued, many still trapped
Gallery
As India all-rounder Hardik Pandya announced his engagement to actress Natasa Stankovic on Wednesday, let us take a look at the Indian cricketers who tied the knot with Bollywood stars. (Photo | Instagram)
Hardik Pandya to Virat Kohli: Check out the list of Indian cricketers who fell in love with Bollywood celebrities
Happy 2020! From Berlin to North Korea, this is how people around the world celebrated New Year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp