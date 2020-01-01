Home States Andhra Pradesh

New railway line up to Rompicherla complete

Post completion of the Rompicherla-Piduguralla railway line, the distance between Srikalahasti and Piduguralla stations has been reduced by 120 km.

Published: 01st January 2020 08:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st January 2020 08:52 AM   |  A+A-

South Central Railway conducted a trial run between Piduguralla and Rompicherla railway stations in Guntur district | EXPRESS

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The much-awaited Nadikudi-Srikalahasti railway line project is set to be a reality soon. The South Central Railway (SCR) conducted a trail run from the Piduguralla railway station to Rompicherla after completion of the works.

The first phase works of Nadikudi- Srikalahasti railway line project from Piduguralla to Savalyapuram will be completed by March. As per schedule, works have been completed on 33-km long track and another 18-km has to be laid between Rompicherla and Savalyapuram.

The project connects Secunderabad- Guntur branch line at Nadikudi of Guntur district and Gudur-Katpadi branch line at Srikalahasti of Chittoor district. The total length of the section is 308 km. It is being constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 2,452 crore.

As many as 15 new railway stations, which are under construction include New Piduguralla, Pedanemalapuri, Nakarikallu, Kunkalagunta, Vipparla, Rompicherla, Mukkallapadu, Bhimavaram, Darsi, Podili, Kanigiri, Pamuru and Vinjamur.

Post completion of the Rompicherla-Piduguralla railway line, the distance between Srikalahasti and Piduguralla stations has been reduced by 120 km. The Central government completed a survey for the railway line in question 20 years ago and works were started in 2017 after another survey by the British government.

The proposed railway line will improve connectivity between Guntur and Hyderabad, Guntur and Guntakal, Vijayawada and Chennai and Renigunta and Tirupati.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Srikalahasti railway line Piduguralla railway station Rompicherla
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi launches Twitter campaign in support of Citizenship Act
Whose government is running the country? Who is lying?
67-year-old Kochaniyan and 65-year-old Lakshmi Ammal tie the nuptial knot at the Ramavarmapuram Government Old Age Home in Thrissur on Saturday | Express
Old age home sweethearts tie nuptial knot, create history
Indian skipper Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
Ricky Ponting picks Virat Kohli as captain of his Test team of the decade

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Home Minister Amit Shah speaks during the foundation laying ceremony (File Photo| EPS/Parveen Negi)
Amit Shah: Hero or villain of 2019?
BJP leaders including H Raja, Pon Radhakrishnan stage a protest at Marina beach demanding arrest of Tamil orator Nellai Kannan. (Photo | Twitter/ANI)
Raja, Ponnar among 150 BJP functionaries detained for protesting against Nellai Kannan
Gallery
Happy 2020! From Berlin to North Korea, this is how people around the world celebrated New Year
TO TIPU OR NOT TO TIPU: BJP leaders demanded the removal of Tipu Sultan lessons from textbooks. However, a special committee was formed to deliberate whether lessons pertaining to the Mysuru ruler should be dropped, retained, or modified. The committee members, comprising subject experts, submitted a report to the Karnataka Textbook Society on December 6. A decision, however, is yet to be announced. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Karnataka's 2019: Things you don't want to miss 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp