New railway line up to Rompicherla complete

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The much-awaited Nadikudi-Srikalahasti railway line project is set to be a reality soon. The South Central Railway (SCR) conducted a trail run from the Piduguralla railway station to Rompicherla after completion of the works.

The first phase works of Nadikudi- Srikalahasti railway line project from Piduguralla to Savalyapuram will be completed by March. As per schedule, works have been completed on 33-km long track and another 18-km has to be laid between Rompicherla and Savalyapuram.

The project connects Secunderabad- Guntur branch line at Nadikudi of Guntur district and Gudur-Katpadi branch line at Srikalahasti of Chittoor district. The total length of the section is 308 km. It is being constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 2,452 crore.

As many as 15 new railway stations, which are under construction include New Piduguralla, Pedanemalapuri, Nakarikallu, Kunkalagunta, Vipparla, Rompicherla, Mukkallapadu, Bhimavaram, Darsi, Podili, Kanigiri, Pamuru and Vinjamur.

Post completion of the Rompicherla-Piduguralla railway line, the distance between Srikalahasti and Piduguralla stations has been reduced by 120 km. The Central government completed a survey for the railway line in question 20 years ago and works were started in 2017 after another survey by the British government.

The proposed railway line will improve connectivity between Guntur and Hyderabad, Guntur and Guntakal, Vijayawada and Chennai and Renigunta and Tirupati.