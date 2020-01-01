Recruitment calendar to be released by mid-Jan

VIJAYAWADA: ANDHRA Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) will announce its recruitment calendar for the year 2020 by mid-January, said APPSC secretary PSR Anjaneyalu on Tuesday. “The process of counting the vacant posts in each category and quota from each department is the reason for delay in releasing the calendar. If this process would have been completed earlier, we could have released the calendar by the beginning of the month,” he said. The calendar was supposed to be launched on January 1 (Wednesday). He further said due to the strict procedure followed in the process, details regarding the vacancies cannot be disclosed as of now. The calendar will be released to help candidates know about the vacancies and other particulars related to each of the exams well in advance.
