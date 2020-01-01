Home States Andhra Pradesh

Tension prevails as Pawan Kalyan joins protesting Amaravati villagers

Condemning the obstructions created by the government, TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu alleged that it was undemocratic to stop a leader, who was going to support agitating farmers.

Published: 01st January 2020 08:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st January 2020 03:00 PM

Pawan Kalyan

anasena chief Pawan Kalyan who is going to Mandadam to interact with farmers sits on road as police arranged metal fensing to block him at Penumaka-Venkatayyapalem junction. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Protests led by capital farmers against the government’s 3-capital proposal gained Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan’s support on Tuesday. Pawan reached Tallayapalem village around 11 am and interacted with the villagers. When party leaders and farmers reached Krishnayapalem village, duty police stopped their vehicles and asked them to wait as Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s convoy was approaching the village.

Police stopped Pawan’s vehicle again in Venkatapalem village. When the Jana Sena leaders engaged in verbal spat with the police, tension prevailed for a while. Barricades and iron fencing were placed by the police in anticipation of forced entry. Pawan then marched to Mandadam on foot from Venkatapalem. Pawan staged a sit-in and demanded that the CM explain his stand on Amaravati.

“Farmers of 29 villages are staging protests against the proposal of capital trifurcation, yet Jagan has failed to clarify his stand on the issue. What about the future of thousands, who voluntarily gave lands for the capital construction?” Pawan sought to know.

He said the Jana Sena will announce its plan of action once the government comes with its final proposal. Condemning the obstructions created by the government, TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu alleged that it was undemocratic to stop a leader, who was going to support agitating farmers. Meanwhile, farmers of Velagapudi village wrote letters to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting him for mercy killing.

