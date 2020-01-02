Home States Andhra Pradesh

389 check-posts to check illegal ferrying of liquor in Andhra Pradesh

Hence, the prohibition and excise department have proposed a plan to check illegal transportation of the liquor from other States and accordingly set up check posts.

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: THE Madya Vimochana Prachara committee chairman V Lakshman Reddy said the State government has set up 389 check posts across the 13 districts to check illegal transportation of liquor from other states. He along with prohibition and excise department officials celebrated New Year at his office in Guntur on Wednesday. Addressing the gathering, he said the State shares borders with six other states.

He urged the public to file complaints on 14400 to check illegal liquor transportation. The deputy commissioner of Prohibition and Excise department M Adiseshu said, “We are making efforts to provide alternative means of earning livelihood to those involved in production and distribution of illicit liquor.” The department’s enforcement wing superintendent Balakrishna, committee members I Sivarami Reddy, Y Prabhakar Reddy, Jana Chaitanya Vedika State vice-president Dr G Vijayasarathy and others participated.

