Three held for stealing jewellery

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Three thieves were arrested, Rs 2.52 lakh worth gold, silver jewellery and other goods worth Rs 47,000 were recovered by Kollipara and Amruthaluru police on Wednesday.

Addressing the media at Tenali, Deputy Superintendent of Police (SP) M Srilakshmi said the accused, Mohammad Abdul, Sk Ghouse and Sk Jindavali were arrested on Wednesday morning and the stolen goods were seized from them.

The Kollipara police recovered silver, gold ornaments valued at Rs 2.05 lakh, while Amruthaluru police seized mobiles, tablet PCs and television sets worth Rs 47,000 from the gang’s hideout. Srilakshmi appreciated Amruthaluru and Kollipara police for solving the cases and recovering the booty.