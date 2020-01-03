Boy, girl attempt suicide by jumping into canal

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: An unmarried couple attempted suicide by jumping into a canal after consuming pesticide on Thursday. According to Macherla rural Circle Inspector (CI) P Baktavachalam Reddy, the victims K Siva Naik (22) and J Anitha belonged to Koppunuru and Pasarlapadu villages respectively.

Siva worked as a village secretary at his native place ,while Anitha was a second-year student at a private degree college in Macherla.Families of both gave their nod to the relationship and the couple got engaged.

Locals spotted the duo jumping into the canal and tried to rescue them.

While they managed to save Anitha, Siva was drowned and his body was fished out by the police. They shifted Anitha to the government hospital at Macherla for treatment and her condition is said to be stable. The body was also shifted there for post-mortem. The motive behind the suicide attempt is yet to be disclosed. Police have filed a case and investigation is underway.

Suicide Helpline

OneLife: 78930-78930

Roshni, Hyderabad-based NGO: 040-66202000