CM Jagan Mohan Reddy to inaugurate YSR Aarogyasri scheme today

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will inaugurate YSR Aarogyasri scheme at Eluru in West Godavari district on Friday.

Published: 03rd January 2020 08:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2020 08:42 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will inaugurate YSR Aarogyasri scheme at Eluru in West Godavari district on Friday. The scheme will be inaugurated in each district by respective mandal and district officials. Over one crore individuals will be benefited under this new health scheme, official sources said.A total of 2,059 medical ailments have been covered under the scheme.In all, 16,37,230 Aarogyasri cards will be distributed across the State, officials said.

While a few cards will be handed over on an inaugural day, the rest of the beneficiaries will get them by the end of February. “It is a continuous process and we are still printing the cards. By February-end, every beneficiary will get their health cards,” said Krishna district coordinator Dr Santosh. However, the number of beneficiaries might change. “The number might increase as the Chief Minister has included some more categories after announcing the scheme. Major changes are not expected,” added Santosh.

The chief minister has also announced to compensate for wage loss incurred during the post-operative period. With monthly cap of Rs 5,000 Dr YSR Aarogyasri Health Care Trust will pay Rs 225 per day for the prescribed recovery period.This category of allowance will be applicable for 836 kinds of surgeries out of the total ailments covered under the scheme. Patients suffering from leprosy will also be given Rs 3,000 a month as pension.YSR Aarogyasri scheme is applicable to people having an annual income of up to Rs 5 lakh.

