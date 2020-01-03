MVPC launches web portal to tackle alcoholism in AP

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The Madya Vimochana Prachara Committee (MVPC) launched its web portal https://Madyavimochana.com to control consumption of liquor via online campaigning at Guntur on Thursday.

Guntur District Collector I Samuel Anand Kumar attended the release event as chief guest. He appreciated MVPC for working arduously to create awareness among people not to consume liquor.

He said the committee members are conducting meetings with eminent personalities to take their suggestion regarding how to tackle alcoholism in society.

MVPC chairperson Lakshman Reddy said that alcohol consumption across the State has fallen by 16 per cent due to government intervention.

He said the committee will intensify campaigning through twitter, WhatsApp, Facebook and other social media web portals to reach more citizens and explain to them the problems arising due to consumption of liquor.

Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) chairperson K Hemachandra Reddy, prohibition and excise department deputy commissioner M Adiseshu, superintendent K Balakrishna, assistant superintendent V Chandrasekhara Reddy and others participated in the programme.