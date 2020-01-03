Home States Andhra Pradesh

MVPC launches web portal to tackle alcoholism in AP

MVPC chairperson Lakshman Reddy said that alcohol consumption across the State has fallen by 16 per cent due to government intervention.

Published: 03rd January 2020 08:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2020 08:55 AM   |  A+A-

Liquor
By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The Madya Vimochana Prachara Committee (MVPC) launched its web portal https://Madyavimochana.com to control consumption of liquor via online campaigning at Guntur on Thursday.

Guntur District Collector I Samuel Anand Kumar attended the release event as chief guest. He appreciated MVPC for working arduously to create awareness among people not to consume liquor.

He said the committee members are conducting meetings with eminent personalities to take their suggestion regarding how to tackle alcoholism in society.

MVPC chairperson Lakshman Reddy said that alcohol consumption across the State has fallen by 16 per cent due to government intervention.

He said the committee will intensify campaigning through twitter, WhatsApp, Facebook and other social media web portals to reach more citizens and explain to them the problems arising due to consumption of liquor.

Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) chairperson K Hemachandra Reddy, prohibition and excise department deputy commissioner M Adiseshu, superintendent K Balakrishna, assistant superintendent V Chandrasekhara Reddy and others participated in the programme.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Madya Vimochana Prachara Committee
India Matters
For representational purpose.
Cable TV users to get all free-to-air channels for Rs 160 per month: TRAI
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
RBI launches app for visually challenged to identify currency notes
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
CBSE mandates 75 per cent attendance for 10th, 12th exams
Koneru Humpy with her family in Vijayawada on Wednesday | P RAVINDRA BABU
Happy homecoming for world champion Koneru Humpy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
New normal? Tribal woman from remote AP village delivers baby en route to hospital
Firefighters trying to control fire at Peera Garhi in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Burning Delhi factory collapses, 14 rescued, many still trapped
Gallery
As India all-rounder Hardik Pandya announced his engagement to actress Natasa Stankovic on Wednesday, let us take a look at the Indian cricketers who tied the knot with Bollywood stars. (Photo | Instagram)
Hardik Pandya to Virat Kohli: Check out the list of Indian cricketers who fell in love with Bollywood celebrities
Happy 2020! From Berlin to North Korea, this is how people around the world celebrated New Year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp