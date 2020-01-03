Home States Andhra Pradesh

Special officers for Disha Act implementation

The State government on Thursday appointed an IAS and IPS officer as special officers for the implementation of the Disha Act.

Published: 03rd January 2020 09:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2020 09:50 AM

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government on Thursday appointed an IAS and IPS officer as special officers for the implementation of the Disha Act. While formulating the AP Disha Act, the government had said special officers will be appointed to ensure timely investigation and trail in cases of sexual offences against women and children.

On Thursday, the government-appointed 2013-batch IAS officer Dr Kritika Shukla, as DISHA Special Officer (created out of IAS cadre) along with her present post of Director, Women Development and Child Welfare.

Similarly, 2014-batch IPS officer M Deepika, who is presently working as Additional Superintendent of Police (Administration) of Kurnool district, was transferred and posted as Special Officer, DISHA, created out of IPS cadre in the Additional Director General of Police, CID’s office. Kritika Shukla played an important role in drafting the Disha Act and the GO for implementation of framework under the Act.
She will be responsible for coordinating the process of setting up 13 exclusive special courts in each district for the speedy trial of sexual offences against women and children.

She will also be responsible for overall coordination of the improvement in health and medical services to the victims of such crimes. For ensuring speedy and accurate medical examination of the victims, DISHA facility will be launched in each teaching and district hospital which will work as a one-stop centre providing all social, legal and psychological support to the victims including registration of zero FIR. One SI will be posted in each DISHA facility for this purpose. Training will be given to all gynaecologists and staff of one-stop centres and a standard operating procedure will be framed.  

Kritika Shukla will conduct video conference from Vijayawada collector camp office with all district hospital superintendents and women development and child welfare staff for establishment of Disha facilities in teaching and government hospitals.

